Delhi records over 1,500 new cases of covid-19 for third consecutive day

The 1, 558 new infections pushed the tally to 6,55,834, while over 6.38 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday,1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}