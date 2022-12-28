Delhi: Over 100 flights affected as dense fog continues

Delhi: Over 100 flights affected as dense fog continues2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Weather update: Poor visibility has been affecting the northern parts of the country over the past few days, once again flight movement was disrupted on Wednesday.
More than 100 flight operations have been disrupted in Delhi as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again on Wednesday, according to the news agency ANI.
Speaking to ANI, a Delhi airport official said, "Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport, some have also been diverted to the nearest airport."
Poor visibility has been affecting the northern parts of the country over the past few days, once again flight movement was disrupted on Wednesday.
According to the official, another reason behind the flight delay is that some airlines have still not deployed their CAT-III-compliant pilots.
On Tuesday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to check their flight status with the airline concerned as flight operations at Delhi airport were only for CAT-III compliant ones.
"While landing and take-offs are continuing at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information," DIAL said in an official statement, ANI reported.
CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) allows flights to land safely in low visibility. CAT III-B ILS allows aircraft to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of up to 50m with a decision height of 15m.
The disruption caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. On Tuesday, Vistara, SpiceJet, and IndiGo on Tuesday also expressed regret for the delay and diversion.
"Early morning Fog at Delhi has caused massive delays across the network. We're trying our best to minimize the inconvenience caused..," IndiGo had said.
However, the fog duration and intensity has significantly reduced in north India as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office also predicted that dense fog and cold wave conditions will resurge from December 31.
(With ANI inputs)
