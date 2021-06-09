Around 136 passengers were penalised by the Delhi Metro authorities on Tuesday for violating the mandatory face mask rules inside the train, reported news agency PTI.

As many as 70 passengers were also asked to disembark for travelling while standing, said officials.

In addition to this, the line utilisations performed till about 8 pm on Tuesday was around 5.22 lakh, said a senior DMRC official. Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

The reduced number was in view of the capacity being capped at 50% for the Delhi Metro and passengers not being allowed to travel while standing.

"To ensure compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises, around 14 metro stations were closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours today," the official said.

The Delhi Metro resumed services after four weeks on Monday in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

DMRC services were fully suspended since 10 May in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi.

On the first day of resumption, the line utilisations performed till about 8 pm was around 4.5 lakh, and about 4,000 smart cards were sold.

On Monday, trains started plying in the morning, with the scheduled starting time for services being 6 am.

Only half of the available trains were inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, officials said.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital reported 316 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the 24 hours ending on Tuesday, and the number of active cases in the city came down to less than 5,000 for the first time since 24 March this year.

The Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 0.44%.





