More than 2,400 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in Covid-19 cases on Thursday. As many as 143 cases were registered from 10 pm on Wednesday to 5 am today, as per the data shared by the police.

"A total of 2,484 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 377 challans to people for violating coronavirus guidelines.

The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

"The Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order," PRO, Delhi Police, Chinmoy Biswal had said.

"Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit the Delhi Police website to apply.

"All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and facilitate the exempted categories," he had added.

Delhi reports 16,699 new Covid cases, 112 deaths

As many as 16,699 new Covid-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh cases.

As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries and 11,652 deaths.

A total of 82,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 59,401 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 23,168 Rapid antigen tests. The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,39,168.

On Wednesday, the national capital had witnessed its highest single-day spike of 17,282 Covid-19 cases.

