Delhi: Over 20 trains arriving late today as fog grips north India. Details here

Several train services were impacted due to fog in the national capital Delhi. Indian Railways informed on Sunday that 23 trains will be arriving late in Delhi because of the dense fog gripping north India.
As per the official data, trains that will arrive late today in Delhi are:
Trains arriving late in Delhi Area position on 31 December 2023:
- 12801 Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Exp will be late by 07.00 hours
- 12451 Kanpur -New Delhi Shramshakti will be late by 03.50 hours
- 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Exp will be late by 05.00 hours
- 12553 Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp will be late by 04.00 hours
- 12427 Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp will be late by 04.00 hours
- 12417 Allahabad- New Delhi Prayagarj Exp will be late by 04.30 hours
- 12225 Azamgarh - Delhi Kaifiyat Exp will be late by 05.00 hours
- 12367 Bhagalpur - Anand Vihar Vikramshila will be late by 03.30
- 12393 Rajendranagar - New Delhi Sampoorn Kranti will be late by 04.00 hours
- 12259 Sealdah- Bikaner Duronto will be late by 03.15 hours
- 12301 Howrah- New Delhi Rajdhani will be late by 02.15 hours
- 12423 Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani will be late by 02.30 hours
- 12823 Durg- Nizamuddin S Kranti will be late by 03.50 hours
- 12313 Sealdah- New Delhi Rajdhani will be late by 01.45 hours
- 14207 Padmavat Exp will be late by 03.00 hours
- 12415 Indore- New Delhi intercity will be late by 01.00 hours
- 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Exp will be late by 05.50 hours
- 12615 Chennai- New Delhi GT Exp will be late by 06.00 hours
- 12263 Pune- Nizamuddin Duronto will be late by 02.00 hours
- 12621 Chennai- New Delhi Exp will be late by 06.00 hours
- 12723 Hyderabad- New Delhi will be late by 04.30 hours
- 12155 Bhopal - Nizamuddin Exp will be late by 06.00 hours
- 11078 Jammutawi-Pune Jhelam exp will be late by 02.00 hours
On Sunday, people in Delhi-NCR woke up to yet another morning of cold waves with a thick layer of fog all over the national capital and adjoining areas.
The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.
The dense fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility in several parts of the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department, mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperatures hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.
