Delhi: Over 200 car owners fined for HSRP, colour-coded sticker violations

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker violation, officials said, news agency PTI reported. They were issued a fine of ₹5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of transport department. The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.

Here is all you need to know about HSRP, colour-coded stickers

1) Presently the "limited" enforcement drive began in nine districts of the national capital on with a team deployed in each district.

2) The violators were fined in Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Akshardham, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka and some other places.

3) The objective of the 'limited enforcement drive' is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

4) As part of the drive, vehicle owners having receipt of booking of HSRP and colour-coded stickers for affixation will not be fined.

5) Initially, the campaign is targeted only at car owners.

6) Affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded sticker is mandatory as per court and government orders.

7) Vehicles registered prior to 1 April 2019 must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both.

8) There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs.

9) There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation, officials said.

10) Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

