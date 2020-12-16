Delhi: Over 200 car owners fined for HSRP, colour-coded sticker violations

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker violation, officials said, news agency PTI reported. They were issued a fine of ₹5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of transport department. The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.