Delhi: Over 21,900 families of Covid victims get one-time ex-gratia of 50,000

This amount is in addition to the financial aid of ₹50,000 being provided by the Delhi government under the 'Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'
The Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF) has transferred a one-time fund of ₹50,000 to more than 21,000 families who lost their loved ones during the Covid pandemic. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of ₹50,000 being provided by the Delhi government under the 'Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'.
"A total of 25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far. Families of 21,914 of them have received one-time ex-gratia of ₹50,000. The remaining applications are being processed," a government official said.
On Saturday, the DDMA released an additional amount of ₹100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to the relatives of those who died of Covid in the national capital.
The fresh fund of ₹100 crore is over and above ₹100 crore released to the districts earlier this month.
The Delhi Government has launched the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to provide financial assistance to the dependent families of those who died of corona in their homes. Under this, the monthly financial assistance scheme and the one-time ex gratia payment scheme are being implemented.
Under the One Time Ex gratia Payment Scheme, a lump sum amount of Rs. 50,000/- is being given to the family of each person who lost their life due to Corona. On the other hand, during the Corona period, children who have lost both their parents or children who already did not have one of their parents and the other parent has died due to corona and the child has become orphan, all such children will be provided Rs. 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years under the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme.
