Delhi: Over 21,900 families of Covid victims get one-time ex-gratia of 50,000

Under the One Time Ex gratia Payment Scheme, a lump sum amount of Rs. 50,000/- is being given to the family of each person who lost their life due to Corona. On the other hand, during the Corona period, children who have lost both their parents or children who already did not have one of their parents and the other parent has died due to corona and the child has become orphan, all such children will be provided Rs. 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years under the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme.

