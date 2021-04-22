Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from Covid patients in past one week

Delhi: Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from Covid patients in past one week

A ambulance waits for entry outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST PTI

Over 2,500 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The cumulative figure of 17,924 calls in the past one week don’t include the ones made by patients to private ambulances.

According to data, at least 2,560 calls from coronavirus patients were being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases continue to show an upward trend in Delhi.

As many as 1,347 people succumbed to the virus during the period.

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

