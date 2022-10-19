Delhi: Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered by transport department till 17 Oct

Over 50 lakh vehicles have been deregistered by the transport department in Delhi so far this year, news agency PTI has reported citing official data.
As per the official data, the deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.
"This is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year, officials said
The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.
According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.
In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.
The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.
The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.
As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active" vehicles by the transport department. The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its air quality in the "poor" category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, and no improvement is likely in the next six days.
Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 4 pm. It was 254 in Ghaziabad, 258 in Faridabad, 216 in Greater Noida, 258 in Gurugram and 242 in Noida.
Air pollution rose to the "severe" category at Anand Vihar (AQI 438) and "very poor" levels at Shadipur (AQI 361) and Wazirpur (AQI 308).
According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 18.5 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Tuesday.
The Early Warning System of the IITM said the air quality was likely to remain in the "poor" and "very poor" categories over the next six days.
