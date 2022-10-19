Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered by transport department till 17 Oct

Delhi: Over 50 lakh vehicles deregistered by transport department till 17 Oct

2 min read . 06:32 AM ISTLivemint
The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

  • The deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, officials said, adding this is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year.

Over 50 lakh vehicles have been deregistered by the transport department in Delhi so far this year, news agency PTI has reported citing official data.

Over 50 lakh vehicles have been deregistered by the transport department in Delhi so far this year, news agency PTI has reported citing official data.

As per the official data, the deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

As per the official data, the deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

"This is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year, officials said

"This is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year, officials said

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point winter action plan. Details here

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point winter action plan. Details here

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.

The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.

The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.

The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.

The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.

As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active" vehicles by the transport department. The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active" vehicles by the transport department. The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its air quality in the "poor" category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, and no improvement is likely in the next six days.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its air quality in the "poor" category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, and no improvement is likely in the next six days.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 4 pm. It was 254 in Ghaziabad, 258 in Faridabad, 216 in Greater Noida, 258 in Gurugram and 242 in Noida.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 4 pm. It was 254 in Ghaziabad, 258 in Faridabad, 216 in Greater Noida, 258 in Gurugram and 242 in Noida.

Air pollution rose to the "severe" category at Anand Vihar (AQI 438) and "very poor" levels at Shadipur (AQI 361) and Wazirpur (AQI 308).

Air pollution rose to the "severe" category at Anand Vihar (AQI 438) and "very poor" levels at Shadipur (AQI 361) and Wazirpur (AQI 308).

According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 18.5 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 18.5 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Early Warning System of the IITM said the air quality was likely to remain in the "poor" and "very poor" categories over the next six days.

The Early Warning System of the IITM said the air quality was likely to remain in the "poor" and "very poor" categories over the next six days.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP