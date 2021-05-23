More than 600 cases have been registered and 300 people booked in connection with hoarding and black-marketing Covid-19 drugs, as well as cheating people in Delhi.

According to the data shared by police, 109 cases of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and coronavirus drugs were registered between 13 April and 18 May.

In addition to this, 492 cases of alleged cheating of people on the pretext of providing them Covid-related help were lodged during the same period.

A total of 312 people have been apprehended, the police said, adding that most of the arrests were made outside the national capital.

Police have blocked around 300 bank accounts and more than 900 phone numbers. The cheated amount recovered during this period could be to the tune of crores, they said.

Further, a total of 3,152 items, including 557 Remdesivir injections, 808 oxygen concentrators, 537 fire extinguisher cylinders, 683 pulse oximeters and 288 oxygen cylinders have been seized.

The numbers are expected to only go up as the Delhi police and Cyber Cell helplines continue to receive several calls every day about these scams, police said.

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch, Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) and district cyber units have been working on these cases. Teams have been sent to several states in order to arrest the accused," police said.

The Delhi police on Friday caught two men for allegedly creating a fake government website and duping people on the pretext of getting them slots for Covid-19 vaccination.

One of the accused, Shekhar Pariyar, was arrested from Siliguri in West Bengal while another accused, Ashok Singh, was nabbed from Uttarakhand by a team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch

Two foreign nationals were also arrested a few days ago for duping over 1,000 people across the country on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and Covid medicines amounting to ₹2 crores.

Recently, police caught four people from Bihar for allegedly duping people across the country on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

The accused cheated more than 300 people under the guise of helping them. Police have seized three bank accounts that the gang used for transactions worth over ₹1.30 crores.

With inputs from agencies.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.