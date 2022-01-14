More than 75% of the Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the disease in Delhi in the ongoing third wave of the infections were unvaccinated, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.

According to official data, of the 97 people who died due to Covid between 9 to 12 January, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated. A total of seven patients were minors.

"More than 75% of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. Ninety per cent of the people had severe comorbidities like cancer and kidney ailments. Even the seven patients below 18 years had chronic issues," Jain noted.

He said one of the persons who died had allegedly attempted suicide and was hospitalised for it. "He tested positive and died three days later," said the minister.

Further, Jain said that the city is expected to record less than 25,000 coronavirus cases on Friday.

He added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city.

"The hospitalisation rate has become stagnant and the daily admissions have reduced. It is a matter of great relief," he said.

Out of 15,433 Covid beds in hospitals, 2,424 were occupied on Thursday, official data revealed.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also stated that Delhi's Covid cases are rising fast but there no reason to worry as hospitalisation and death rates are low.

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds.

"There is no need to panic. Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Kejriwal said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 28,867 Covid-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21%.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on 20 April last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.