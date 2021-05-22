Delhi: Over 8 lakh migrant workers leave Delhi in four weeks of lockdown

During the second wave of Covid-19 a total of 8,07,032 migrant workers left Delhi for their home states in buses, out of which 3,79,604 left during the first week of the lockdown itself. The number started declining from thereon, 2,12,448 left in the second week, 1,22,490 in the third week and 92, 490 in the fourth week, according to the data revealed by the Delhi Transport Department.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}