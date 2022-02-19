Delhi: Over 93% of applicants receive e-learning licences in past 6 months

As many as 1.54 lakh applicants (93%) have received the learning licence by the Delhi Transport Department under its 'faceless services' in the past six months. According to official figures, from August till mid-February 2022, a total of 1,54,618 applications were received for e-learning licence. The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124. Whereas, 3,410 applications for learning licence are still pending. A total of 6,084 participants failed the test, including 1,157 due to colour blindness.

The Delhi government had launched the 'faceless services' of the Transport Department related to driving licences and different kinds of permits and certificates on August 11, 2021.

To avail of e-learning licenses, applicants will have to take the driving test online and receive the document at a given address.

The city government has closed down four motor licensing offices (MLOs), including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Janakpuri to boost online services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits, and termination of hypothecation.

Under the 'faceless services' for various other transport-related documents, over 85% of applications have been approved so far.

According to the Delhi transport department, people can avail themselves of a faceless service by logging on “transport.delhi.gov.in" and applying for the required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online.

The applied-for document is dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.