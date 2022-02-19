OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Over 93% of applicants receive e-learning licences in past 6 months

Delhi: Over 93% of applicants receive e-learning licences in past 6 months

Delhi: A total of 6,084 participants failed the test, including 1,157 due to colour blindness. (REUTERS)Premium
Delhi: A total of 6,084 participants failed the test, including 1,157 due to colour blindness. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 01:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi's e-driving/learning license: The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124. Whereas, 3,410 applications for learning licence are still pending
  • According to the Delhi transport department, people can avail themselves of a faceless service by logging on transport.delhi.gov.in

Listen to this article

As many as 1.54 lakh applicants (93%) have received the learning licence by the Delhi Transport Department under its 'faceless services' in the past six months. According to official figures, from August till mid-February 2022, a total of 1,54,618 applications were received for e-learning licence. The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124. Whereas, 3,410 applications for learning licence are still pending. A total of 6,084 participants failed the test, including 1,157 due to colour blindness.

The Delhi government had launched the 'faceless services' of the Transport Department related to driving licences and different kinds of permits and certificates on August 11, 2021.

To avail of e-learning licenses, applicants will have to take the driving test online and receive the document at a given address.

The city government has closed down four motor licensing offices (MLOs), including IP Estate Vasant Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Janakpuri to boost online services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permits, and termination of hypothecation.

Under the 'faceless services' for various other transport-related documents, over 85% of applications have been approved so far.

According to the Delhi transport department, people can avail themselves of a faceless service by logging on “transport.delhi.gov.in" and applying for the required document. The process is Aadhaar-authenticated and fees can also be paid online.

The applied-for document is dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout