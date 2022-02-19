Delhi: Over 93% of applicants receive e-learning licences in past 6 months

As many as 1.54 lakh applicants (93%) have received the learning licence by the Delhi Transport Department under its 'faceless services' in the past six months. According to official figures, from August till mid-February 2022, a total of 1,54,618 applications were received for e-learning licence. The number of applicants who passed the test was 1,45,124. Whereas, 3,410 applications for learning licence are still pending. A total of 6,084 participants failed the test, including 1,157 due to colour blindness.

