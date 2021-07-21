More than 95 lakh coronavirus vaccine shots were administered in the national capital till today, as per a bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The release said that the city had less than a day's stock of vaccine doses left on Wednesday morning after administering over 71,000 doses on Tuesday.

Delhi received 85,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield on Tuesday, taking the total number of shots available in the city to 1,08,300.

The total number of Covaxin doses available stands at 1,84,390. Only 20% of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles.

As many as 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 29,857 who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 61,782 vaccine doses were administered, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to 95,18,167.

More than 22.88 lakh second doses were administered till date, the bulletin said A total of 54,74,804 men and 40,41,290 women have been inoculated.

As many as 46,15,762 people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 30.45 lakh in the 45-60 age group have been inoculated and more than 18.56 lakh people above 60 have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the total coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 41.76 crore on Wednesday.

Over 20.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, according to a 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said that on Wednesday, beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years got 10,04,581 vaccine jabs as first dose and 95,964 as second dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.