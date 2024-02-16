 Delhi: Factory fire claims 11 lives, leaves 4 injured in Alipur | Mint
Delhi: Factory fire claims 11 lives, leaves 4 injured in Alipur
Delhi: Factory fire claims 11 lives, leaves 4 injured in Alipur

 Livemint

The number of fatalities in the paint factory explosion and fire has risen to 11. Four additional bodies were discovered at the site, and four individuals are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings in Delhi's Alipur area. (Photo: ANI)Premium
The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings in Delhi's Alipur area. (Photo: ANI)

The number of fatalities in an explosion followed by a fire at a paint factory in the Alipur area of outer Delhi has risen to 11, police said on Friday.

As reported by PTI, four additional bodies were discovered at the site, bringing the total death toll. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, also resulted in injuries to four individuals, who are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.


The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the factory, which also houses chemical godowns, located in Alipur's Dayal market, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

The DFS official said a call about the fire was received around 5:30 pm on Thursday and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control by 9 pm, he said, adding that 11 charred bodies were recovered from the factory premises.

In a post on X, DFS chief Atul Garg said, “Despite best efforts by DFS, 11 labours died in paint factory fire in alipur area Delhi. Fire call was received @ 5.30 pm and 22 tenders were to the site but due to explosion building collapsed & workers trapped inside the factory and couldn't not be saved. Very very unfortunate day."

A police officer indicated that the explosion is believed to have been triggered by chemicals stored in the warehouses. Among the four individuals injured, identified as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and police constable Karambir (35), all of whom have been hospitalized at Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, as stated by the officer.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where the process of identification is currently underway, according to the police.

An eyewitness Sumit Bharadwaj told ANI, “The incident took place at around 5.30 pm. Everyone gathered here after hearing an explosion. We tried a lot to douse the fire. Around 7-8 fire tenders reached here and started the fire fighting operation."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST
