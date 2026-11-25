The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a new booking policy for designated spaces across 17 parks in the national capital, allowing them to host educational, cultural, recreational and commercial activities at prescribed rates.

Under the revised policy, schools can organise approved picnics and other non-commercial activities for ₹1 plus GST, while pre-wedding and post-wedding photography will attract a charge of ₹5,000 per day plus GST. Commercial film shoots, advertisements and documentaries will cost ₹1 lakh per day, excluding taxes.

Advertisement

However, weddings, marriage receptions and political functions will not be permitted in the designated park spaces.

The policy, introduced following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also provides for a single-window online booking system to streamline applications and reservations.

According to NDTV, the initiative aims to make designated spaces in Delhi's parks available for a wider range of activities while protecting their ecological character.

Delhi parks booking charges: What is allowed and how much will it cost? The DDA has prescribed different charges depending on the nature of the activity and the category of the applicant.

School picnics for ₹1: Schools can book designated park spaces for ₹1 plus GST for approved educational and recreational activities, including picnics, painting competitions, photography and debates.

Advertisement

The concession applies to non-commercial events that do not involve ticket sales.

Recognised higher educational institutions, government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies will receive a 50% discount on booking charges. Schools will also receive the concession for activities that do not fall under the ₹1 booking provision.

Pre-wedding shoots for ₹5,000: While marriage ceremonies, wedding receptions and political functions are prohibited, pre-wedding and post-wedding photography will be permitted at designated locations for ₹5,000 per day plus GST.

Commercial film shoots for ₹1 lakh: Commercial films, advertisements and documentaries will attract a booking fee of ₹1 lakh per day plus GST. Organisers will also have to deposit ₹50,000 as refundable security.

Charbagh bookings for ₹5 lakh: The commercial booking rate for the Charbagh area near Quli Khan's Tomb in Mehrauli Archaeological Park has been fixed at ₹5 lakh per day, excluding taxes and other applicable charges.

Advertisement

Which 17 Delhi parks can be booked for events? The DDA has identified 17 park locations under the new policy. These include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Park, Baansera, Indraprastha Park, Swarna Jayanti Park, Asita Yamuna River Front and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Designated areas within these parks can also host ticketed concerts, theatre performances, literary festivals, book fairs, exhibitions, yoga sessions and community gatherings, subject to approval.

The policy provides for a single-window online portal where applicants can access information about available parks, facilities, booking charges and capacities.

Applications must ordinarily be submitted at least five working days before the proposed event. Bookings will be confirmed only after the required approval.

What penalties will apply for failing to clean up Delhi parks? The DDA has also specified penalties to ensure that organisers maintain the allotted spaces and restore them after events.

Advertisement

Organisers who fail to clean or restore the designated area will face a penalty of ₹5,000. They will also have to pay additional cleaning charges of ₹2.85 per square metre of the affected area.

The refundable security deposit applicable to commercial film shoots is separate from these penalties.

Will public access to Delhi parks be restricted? Booking a designated area will not give organisers control over the entire park. Other sections must remain accessible to the public, while special restrictions will apply at ecologically sensitive locations.

The DDA's policy aims to expand the use of public green spaces for educational, cultural, recreational and commercial activities without compromising their ecological character.

The new framework also establishes a prescribed booking and approval process for organisers seeking to use designated park spaces.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.