Delhi parks to soon have Yoga classes, trainers hiring to start

Delhi parks to soon have Yoga classes, trainers hiring to start1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 09:11 AM IST
The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SDMC panel to discuss the civic body's budget tabled in December last year.
The standing committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday proposed to start yoga classes in parks under its areas and hire trainers to give its lessons to people, officials told PTI.
The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SDMC panel to discuss the civic body's budget tabled in December last year.
US Presidential Inauguration: Joe Biden will be oldest president to take oath2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
French A-400M tactical aircraft arrives in Jodhpur for exercise Desert Knight 211 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Covid-19: India's records 13,823 new cases in a day, active tally at 1.97 lakh1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
This is our young India, courageous and unstoppable: Nita Ambani congratulates Team India1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play
The standing committee also rejected the hike in property tax slab that was proposed in the budget, with the panel saying, it does not want to put any additional tax burden on people.
Yoga classes will be run in south Delhi parks and trainers will be hired to tech yoga lessons to people. A minimal fee will be charged for the lessons, the SDMC said in a statement.
The budget also had proposed to do away additional rebate of 20 per cent for payment of one-time property tax in respect of cooperative groups on society properties.
This was also rejected by the SDMC panel, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.