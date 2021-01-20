Subscribe
Delhi parks to soon have Yoga classes, trainers hiring to start
Yoga classes will be run in south Delhi parks and trainers will be hired to tech yoga lessons to people

Delhi parks to soon have Yoga classes, trainers hiring to start

09:11 AM IST

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SDMC panel to discuss the civic body's budget tabled in December last year.

The standing committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday proposed to start yoga classes in parks under its areas and hire trainers to give its lessons to people, officials told PTI.

The standing committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday proposed to start yoga classes in parks under its areas and hire trainers to give its lessons to people, officials told PTI.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SDMC panel to discuss the civic body's budget tabled in December last year.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the SDMC panel to discuss the civic body's budget tabled in December last year.

The standing committee also rejected the hike in property tax slab that was proposed in the budget, with the panel saying, it does not want to put any additional tax burden on people.

Yoga classes will be run in south Delhi parks and trainers will be hired to tech yoga lessons to people. A minimal fee will be charged for the lessons, the SDMC said in a statement.

The budget also had proposed to do away additional rebate of 20 per cent for payment of one-time property tax in respect of cooperative groups on society properties.

This was also rejected by the SDMC panel, it said.

