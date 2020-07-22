Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive more rainfall in next couple of hours: IMD1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD
Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD in the morning today.
"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated