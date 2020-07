Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive more rainfall in next couple of hours: IMD

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD in the morning today.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.

Topics IMDDelhiHaryana