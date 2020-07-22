Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive more rainfall in next couple of hours: IMD
Residents of a slum area fill buckets with water to clean mud from their huts after water levels increased along a sewage canal following a monsoon rainfall in New Delhi

Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive more rainfall in next couple of hours: IMD

1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Staff Writer

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD in the morning today.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.

