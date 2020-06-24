Delhi, parts of UP likely to receive rainfall in next 3-4 hours: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rainfall in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during the next three to four hours,"Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said while speaking to ANI.

Rain and thundershowers, coupled with lightning, are very likely to occur today in the next three hours over a few places in Uttar Pradesh, including Budaun, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut, GB Nagar, Mathura, Hathras, Raebareli, Lucknow, Barabanki districts, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in the morning.

The IMD further predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in next 48 hours.

On Monday, the department had predicted that monsoon is likely to hit parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, in the next 24 to 48 hours.

