Delhi past peak of 2nd Covid-19 wave, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Even as Delhi's overall Covid-19 tally is inching towards 3 lakh-mark , Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," he said, which was reported by PTI

Correction - 10000 beds are empty as of now https://t.co/du97escZzu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2020

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

"I hope the second wave will slowly pass," Kejriwal said.

The national capital recorded 32 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday taking the death toll to 5,542, while 1,947 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.92 lakh, authorities said.

The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 35,593 tests conducted on Sunday. On weekdays, the average number of tests conducted ranges between 50,000 to 55,000.

Thirty-two new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,542, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Monday stood at 23,080.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,92,560.

The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.47 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,707 from 2,696 on Sunday.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several occasions crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 28,008 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 7,585, in all adding to 35,593, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was over 1.74 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 33 lakh.

The bulletin said that 2,63,938 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it has started to come down a bit.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,832 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,030 are vacant.

It said 774 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 13,905 on Monday compared to 14,700 the previous day.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated