Amid sudden surge in novel coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered Covid-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and persons found having it below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on shared a copy of the order.

"Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination," he tweeted.

All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination.

"Early identification of not only those with detectable infection (via Testing) but also those at increased risk of developing complications or progressing to moderate to severe disease shall help us reduce the Covid-19 associated complications and death," the order stated.

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded more than 70 coronavirus-related fatalities for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh, according to a bulletin by the health department.

Over 7,000 daily fresh cases have been recorded on two days in November (November 6 and November 8), over 6,000 daily cases four times.

On November 8, the daily infection tally was 7745, the highest single-day spike here till date and 77 deaths.

On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded, the highest in over four months.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing an "unusual" condition and no quick recovery is predicted from the "severe" air pollution, a central government forecasting agency said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said three major factors are responsible for this situation -- secondary particle formation, extremely calm local surface winds and stubble burning-related intrusion.

"Delhi's overall AQI is in the higher end of the 'severe' category, which is an unusual condition," it said.

