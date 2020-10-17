Delhi: Pay lakhs of rupees in fine for violating pollution control norms

Authorities in Delhi have started taking stringent measures to curb the increasing pollution levels in Delhi as winter approaches. Penalties worth ₹50 lakh have been imposed on various entities, including CPWD, for allegedly violating pollution control norms in south Delhi, civic officials said on Friday.

Authorities in the South Zone and Najafagarh Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in order to combat air and dust pollution, have taken stringent pollution control measures, including action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic, rubber, and construction activities.

"The Building Department has issued 110 challans, amounting to ₹50 lakh for violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A fine of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on CWPD by the department. In Najafagarh Zone, the department has imposed 10 challans amounting to ₹3 lakh on the violators of NGT norms," the SDMC said in a statement.

The special drive is aiming at curbing the construction and demolition waste-related activities that cause pollution, it said.

Hotspot areas are being kept under constant surveillance and monitored by the officials of the Building Department of the South Zone, officials said.

The measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), as issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, are being enforced, they said.

