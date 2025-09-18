Delhi PCR van driver Constable Khimesh Singh arrested after man fatally hit on Thana Mandir Marg

A Delhi Police PCR van driver, Constable Khimesh Singh, has been arrested after his vehicle fatally struck a man on Thana Mandir Marg on Thursday, officials confirmed.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when Singh accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the van to mount a roadside ramp and hit the pedestrian. The victim sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police confirm action, compensation for victim’s family Hukma Ram, Additional DCP of New Delhi, described the incident as a “tragic accident” and assured that strict legal action would follow.

“An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased’s family, and compensation will be provided,”

Ram told reporters, adding that CCTV footage would be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Other fatal accidents reported in Delhi The tragic incident came on the same day as another fatal accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where a scooter rider died after colliding with a Honda City car. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the scooter completely mangled.

In a separate accident on Sunday, a BMW car struck a motorcycle on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan, killing Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. Singh was riding with his wife when the collision occurred around 1:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that a woman was driving the BMW involved in the crash. She and her husband later took a taxi to rush the injured to the hospital but did not take Singh directly for treatment.

Police later identified the driver as Gaganpreet Makkad, 38, who was questioned about why she failed to take the victim to the nearest hospital. Makkad claimed she was in a state of panic and only knew of one hospital where her children had been treated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

