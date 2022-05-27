Delhi: Penalty for mosquito breeding might go up to 50,000

“In our view, the GNCTD should seriously examine the proposal for imposition of fines – on the spot, if a deterrence has to be created in the minds of the people to not allow mosquito breeding in their premises. We are also of the view that where institutions are found guilty of such conduct, the quantum of fine should not be limited to merely Rs.5,000/-, and should be fixed at Rs. 50,000/-. The GNCTD shall examine these aspects at the highest level and respond on the next date," said the bench also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh in its order dated May 20.