The Covid-19 safety norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Delhi 's Ghazipur today morning. Pictures and videos emerged on social media showing people crowding the market and not maintaining social distancing norms.

Some people were also seen without face masks in the vegetable market.

Here's the video:

#WATCH People flout COVID19 safety norms at Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market in Delhi pic.twitter.com/igilKCFFSk — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.

The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.

