Delhi: People flout Covid-19 norms at Ghazipur market. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 01:03 PM IST
- Some people were also seen without face masks in the Ghazipur vegetable market in the national capital
The Covid-19 safety norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Delhi's Ghazipur today morning. Pictures and videos emerged on social media showing people crowding the market and not maintaining social distancing norms.
Some people were also seen without face masks in the vegetable market.
Here's the video:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.
The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.
Delhi has 7,429 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.