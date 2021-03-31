Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: People flout Covid-19 norms at Ghazipur market. Watch video

Delhi: People flout Covid-19 norms at Ghazipur market. Watch video

Pictures and videos emerged on social media showing people not maintaining social distancing norms in the market.
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Some people were also seen without face masks in the Ghazipur vegetable market in the national capital

The Covid-19 safety norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Delhi's Ghazipur today morning. Pictures and videos emerged on social media showing people crowding the market and not maintaining social distancing norms.

Some people were also seen without face masks in the vegetable market.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.

The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.

