Delhi people may soon get liquor at their doorstep; All you need to know

Delhi people may soon get liquor at their doorstep; All you need to know1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Delhi Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a group of ministers have given their approval to a 17-page cabinet note on liquors' home delivery
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a group of ministers have given their approval to a 17-page cabinet note on liquors' home delivery
Home delivery of liquor in Delhi will soon be possible as a group of ministers of the cabinet has given their nod to it. Delhi Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a group of ministers have given their approval to a 17-page cabinet note on liquors' home delivery.
Home delivery of liquor in Delhi will soon be possible as a group of ministers of the cabinet has given their nod to it. Delhi Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a group of ministers have given their approval to a 17-page cabinet note on liquors' home delivery.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, home delivery of liquor will be done through empanelled intermediaries, who will be collecting the bottles from retail vends and delivering them to homes in various localities.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, home delivery of liquor will be done through empanelled intermediaries, who will be collecting the bottles from retail vends and delivering them to homes in various localities.
The empanelled agencies entitled to do home delivery will be required to hold requisite licenses and permissions.
The empanelled agencies entitled to do home delivery will be required to hold requisite licenses and permissions.
The group of ministers has battled for home delivery of only approved liquor to ensure people do not drink spurious alcohol that leads to hooch tragedies.
The group of ministers has battled for home delivery of only approved liquor to ensure people do not drink spurious alcohol that leads to hooch tragedies.
Besides, the excise department will draft other rules that are in provisions of the Delhi Excise Act once the cabinet approves the proposal. The rules will include not delivering liquor to underage individuals.
Besides, the excise department will draft other rules that are in provisions of the Delhi Excise Act once the cabinet approves the proposal. The rules will include not delivering liquor to underage individuals.
Last year, the Delhi cabinet constituted a group of ministers to initiate reforms in excise policies, led by the chairmanship of Sisodia.
Last year, the Delhi cabinet constituted a group of ministers to initiate reforms in excise policies, led by the chairmanship of Sisodia.
The ministerial group has also recommended that there should not be any restrictions on the rate of discounts on liquor.
The ministerial group has also recommended that there should not be any restrictions on the rate of discounts on liquor.
A Delhi government official told the daily that they will monitor the mechanism of home delivery and will issue necessary orders as and when required.
A Delhi government official told the daily that they will monitor the mechanism of home delivery and will issue necessary orders as and when required.
Home delivery of liquor was rolled out in West Bengal, Odisha, and Maharashtra to create an alternative route to maintain supplies amid shop shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.
Home delivery of liquor was rolled out in West Bengal, Odisha, and Maharashtra to create an alternative route to maintain supplies amid shop shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.