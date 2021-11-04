Delhi: Petrol, diesel prices witness sharp drop. Check latest rates

In a big relief, fuel prices in Delhi dropped drastically on Diwali day. A litre of petrol costs ₹103.97 per litre today, while diesel is priced at ₹86.67 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)'s website. This is a sharp drop from yesterday's rate of Rs110.04, ₹98.42 for per litre of petrol and diesel.

