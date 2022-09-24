Delhi PFI leaders under ED's 7-day custodial interrogation

ED while seeking remand for three office bearers of the Delhi PFI leaders informed that Perwez Ahmad was part of a criminal conspiracy and he admitted that he looked after the collection of funds in the national capital.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been given permission by a Special Court of Delhi for seven-day custodial interrogation of Perwez Ahmad (President, PFI Delhi), Md. Ilias (General Secretary PFI Delhi) and Abdul Muqeet (Office Secretary, PFI, Delhi) in relation to their involvement in the offense of money laundering in the guise of cash donations, according to the news agency ANI.
The federal agency stated that forensic examination of the mobile phones seized is required to be done during interrogation
Further investigation revealed that this fund collection practice was a sham and was falsely projected to be received from PFI sympathizers whereas individuals projected as contributors also disclosed that these transactions were bogus. Therefore, cash from suspicious sources was nothing but proceeds of crime generated out of criminal conspiracy, as per ANI reports.
It added that the non-cooperative attitude of Perwez Ahmad along with his deliberate attempts to avoid joining the ongoing investigation, the statements of so-called donors, and the fresh evidence recovered from various locations during raids create further suspicion about his involvement in money laundering activities.
It is evident that Perwez Ahmad deliberately withheld disclosure of true facts and deliberately lied and tried to mislead the investigating officer during the recording of his statements under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002.
Meanwhile, Advocates Zoheb Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for Enforcement Directorate before the special court on Friday. After noting down the submission made by ED's counsels the Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik renamed all three accused to 7 days remand.
The federal agency also said the PMLA investigation against PFI in a matter registered in 2018 revealed that more than ₹120 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI and related entities over the years and that a very large part of the same has been deposited in cash.
