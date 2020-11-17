Delhi plans to impose lockdown in potential Covid-19 hotspot markets

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will send a proposal to Centre to give power to the Delhi govt to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as coronavirus hotspots

Amid, the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is mulling to shut down markets if there is a massive violation of Covid-19 safety norms. Addressing a press conference today CM Kejriwal said that his government will send a proposal in this regard to the Centre.

"Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets that have potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.

"Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets that have potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has sent a proposal to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to roll back its decision to allow the gathering of 200 people in marriage ceremonies and restricted the number to 50 now.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt, Centre and all agencies making 'double efforts' to control COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"I appeal to Delhiites with folded hands to wear masks and follow social distancing norms," said CM Kejriwal.

With Delhi witnessing a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps, including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily PCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting attended by Shah and Kejriwal.

The home minister emphasised that the entire set of containment measures instituted earlier should be reviewed continuously, so that there are no gaps in implementation.