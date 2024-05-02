Delhi Police approaches Russia for details of suspect in schools bomb threat case
Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.
The Delhi Police has approached Russian authorities after 200 schools received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. Officials associated with the case indicated that Indian authorities have approached the National Central Bureau in Moscow for details about the person who created the email account with the country domain.