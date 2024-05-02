Hello User
Delhi Police approaches Russia for details of suspect in schools bomb threat case

Delhi Police approaches Russia for details of suspect in schools bomb threat case

Livemint

Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Delhi Police stand guard outside the Mother Mary School after a bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Police has approached Russian authorities after 200 schools received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. Officials associated with the case indicated that Indian authorities have approached the National Central Bureau in Moscow for details about the person who created the email account with the country domain.

At least 125 bomb threat messages were received by different Delhi schools on Wednesday — between 5:47 am and 2:13 pm — and claimed that there were “many explosive devices" within the premises. The emails were sent by ‘sawariim@mail.ru’ and used a virtual private network (VPN) to shroud their identity. An FIR registered by the Delhi Police asserted that the aim was to “create mass panic and disturb public order".

(With inputs from agencies)

