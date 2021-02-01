Delhi police arrest 122 people so far in connection with Republic Day violence

As many as 122 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs registered until now in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi police said on Monday.

"Delhi police have filed 44 FIRs & arrested 122 people in connection with farmers' protest. We have provided the information on our website, anyone can see it," said the public representative officer of the force, Eish Singhal.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

"Police have not detained anyone illegally. I appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours," he added.

The statement came in the backdrop of a plea in the Delhi High Court that is seeking the "release of all persons, including but not limited to farmers who have been illegally detained on or after January 26, in and around Singhu Border, Tikri Border and Ghazipur border."

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary dug ditches and spread razor wire across main roads into New Delhi on Monday to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital during the annual budget session in Parliament.

Internet and messaging services were blocked in several neighbourhoods on the outskirts where protests turned violent last week.

"The government has increased security to avoid any clash or violence when parliament is in session," said a senior official.

The Delhi Police also blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement was restricted between the national capital and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24, according to news agency ANI.

Violence at tractor parade

The tractor parade on Republic Day that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new farm laws turned violent as some protesters deviated from pre-approved routes, leading to clashes with the security personnel.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and several teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via