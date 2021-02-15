OPEN APP
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping Kejriwal's daughter of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping Kejriwal's daughter of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

New Delhi: Three people are arrested by Delhi Police for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud. "Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," News agency ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of 34,000 on 7 February while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she inquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

-With Agency inputs

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

