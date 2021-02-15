New Delhi: Three people are arrested by Delhi Police for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter of ₹34,000 in e-commerce fraud. "Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," News agency ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of ₹34,000 on 7 February while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, ₹20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she inquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of ₹14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

-With Agency inputs

