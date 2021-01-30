Delhi Police arrest 84 people so far in connection with Republic Day violence

As many as 84 people have been arrested and 38 FIRs registered so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day , the Delhi police said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

"All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send e-mail on kisanandolanriots.26jain2021@gmmail.com," the appeal stated.

Notices have also been issued to 20 farmer leaders over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

While the Delhi Police is holding farmer leaders responsible for violating the agreed rules of the tractor parade, the farmers have said there was a conspiracy to sabotage and malign their peaceful protest.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new farm laws turned violent as some protesters deviated from pre-approved routes, leading to clashes with the security personnel.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and several teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

The force has termed the vandalisation at the fort as an "anti-national act".

Internet suspension

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of 29 January to 11 pm of 31 January to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

"... it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31," the Home Ministry order read.

The Haryana government, that had suspended internet in 17 districts on Friday, extended the order for 16 districts on Saturday.

Internet services except for voice calls are suspended in Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar until 5 pm on Sunday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via