1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 02:07 PM IST ANI

The ISIS suspect was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India

NEW DELHI : A suspected ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here on Saturday, informed Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell.

"One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," the DCP told ANI.

After the arrest, he has been brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony.

The ISIS suspect was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources.

The accused identified as Mohd Mustaqeem, originally from Balarampur, Uttar Pradesh, was also in touch with the IS entities of Kashmir, added sources.

Notably, the police have also recovered two cooker bomb Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources.

The accused is being taken to his native place for further recovery/investigation.

Earlier in the day, scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area to analyse the IEDs recovered from the accused.

The IEDs recovered from the accused have been defused by the security forces.

