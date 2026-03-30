Delhi Police arrest Mysuru man behind 1,100+ hoax threat messages in major crackdown

Delhi Police have arrested a man from Karnataka's Mysuru for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threat messages to schools, institutions, courts, and government offices across the country.

The 47-year-old man, identified as Srinivas Louis, was held from his rental apartment in Mysuru.

The arrest was made following a detailed investigation and technical surveillance by the Delhi Police.

Over the past few months, the Delhi High Court, Assembly, and multiple education and government institutes received bomb threats that sent citizens into a panic mode. The arrest was made following those threat emails.

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Mental state of accused unstable: Police Speaking to the media, Delhi Police said that the mental state of the accused seemed to be unstable. “The threats that were sent were transmitted via email. Cases have been registered across several states. Preliminary investigations suggest that the individual's mental state is unstable.”

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, these hoax threat had created panic across the country.

“These threats had led to heightened security measures, evacuations and disruption of normal functioning at several institutions. In one such instance, a judge of the Delhi High Court had also lodged a formal complaint after receiving a threat email,” an official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

As per HT, Srinivas, who currently lives with his mother, is unemployed. He is a native of Bengaluru and holds a postgraduate degree.

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“He deliberately targeted prominent institutions, including courts and educational establishments, to maximise panic,” an officer told HT.

How did Delhi Police arrest man behind hoax threats? According to a separate report by PTI quoting people familiar with the investigation, Srinivas was found to be operating from a house in Brindavan Layout, Second Phase, Sixth Cross in the city.

Delhi Police during their investigation identified a suspect and sent a team to Mysuru for his arrest after receiving a tipoff. Srinivas is currently being brought to Delhi, HT reported.

The accused allegedly confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across during preliminary investigations. Multiple FIRs in different states were lodged against him.

“The exact motive will be ascertained after he reaches Delhi and a detailed interrogation takes place,” the officer quoted by HT said.

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The operation was carried out with the assistance of VV Puram police station personnel in Mysuru, according to PTI.

"The accused had been hiding in the city while continuing to send threatening messages through email," sources cited by PTI added.

During the raid, police seized several SIM cards and a laptop believed to have been used to send the hoax messages.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways The importance of thorough investigations in combating hoax threats.

The potential legal consequences and societal impact of sending false threats.

The role of technology and surveillance in modern law enforcement efforts.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in