Delhi Police arrests 5 accused for duping 14 cr by forging vaccine work orders

Economic Offences Wing has arrested five accused for duping six people of ₹14 crore on the pretext of providing work orders for transportation of Covid vaccines.
The Delhi Police on Sunday informed that the Economic Offenses Wing has detained five suspects for defrauding six people out of ₹14 crores under the guise of issuing work orders for the transportation of Covid vaccines. The accused prepared forged documents of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Earlier, 2 days ago on 23 September, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had arrested an MBBS doctor from AIIMS and his sister for cheating on the basis of forged documents and causing wrongful loss to another doctor to the tune of ₹16 crores approximately.
The accused were identified as Dr Cherian and his sister Meenakshi Singh, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The accused person Dr Cherian completed his MBBS from AIIMS, Delhi and Meenakshi Singh completed her B.E. (Computer Science) and MBA from IIM. Both were arrested from a resort located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, while they were trying to escape the investigation and were at large.
According to the Police, both the accused siblings, who came together along with friend and partner Dr Gandharv Goyal to start an app-based business structured on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of healthcare.
However, when investment flourished in the company, both the accused persons ousted Dr Gandharv Goyal on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.
The Police said that the accused persons Dr Cherian and Meenakshi hatched a criminal conspiracy and on the basis of forged signatures of Dr Gandharv Goyal, created with the help of DocuSign append acquired his shares.
Both the above-mentioned accused individuals' share agreements and term sheets were seized during the investigation, and data from the Registration of Companies (ROC), bank statements, and minutes books were also obtained and analysed.
A case has been registered under Sections 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.
India's vaccination coverage
India's cumulative vaccination coverage has surpassed 217.41 crore as a result of the widespread vaccination campaign. 94.76 crore of the doses administered were second doses, and 20.34 crore were precautionary doses.
Through the Government of India Free of Cost channel and the direct state procurement category, the central government has so far given States/UTs more than 203.53 crore (2,03,53,52,325) vaccine doses.
More than 3.35 billion (3,35,16,390) Covid vaccine doses are still available to the States and UTs for administration, according to the Ministry.
