Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested seven suspected shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They were allegedly planning an attack in Rajasthan. This comes days after the recent murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the killing.

The seven accused were arrested from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed, police claimed.

"It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," an officer said and further added, "the accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in many manner linked the attack on Baba Siddique."

Police also informed that they were getting direct instructions from RJ Bishnoi, who is working independently but he had been a part of the Lawrence syndicate in the past.

“This has nothing to do with the Baba Siddique murder so far…"

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East.

Baba Siddique murder case: Police custody of 9 accused extended The police remand for nine accused in the Baba Siddique murder case has been extended till October 26.

Nine persons, who were arrested on various dates, were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) V R Patil at the end of their initial remand on Friday. While police sought extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day till Saturday.

The nine comprise Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

As per police, Haryana resident Singh and Uttar Pradesh native Kashyap as well as wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam shot at Siddique, while Pune-based Pravin Lonkar's brother Shubham is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He and other wanted accused had conspired to carry out the hit and supplied firearms to the shooters.