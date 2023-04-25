A Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrested an absconding accused in connection with a case pertaining to the robbery and murder of an elderly couple in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Vikas aka Viraj, 29 years, resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was arrested near Gurjar Bhawan, Kotla Village, Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

Reportedly, the other associates in the crime were arrested earlier.

According to the police, an elderly couple identified as Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi were brutally stabbed to death, while they were asleep.

"Some cash and jewellery were also robbed by the culprits. A case under sections 457/392/397/302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in PS Gokalpuri, Delhi was registered in this regard and the investigation was taken up by the local police", the police said.

The police said that during the investigation, Monika, daughter-in-law of the deceased, her partner Ashish and his friend named Viraj aka Vikas were found involved in the said robbery cum murder case.

Earlier, the accused Monika and her lover Ashish were arrested by the local police while the third accused Viraj aka Vikas was evading his arrest, said the police.

"A secret information was received regarding that accused Viraj aka Vikas was seen at Kotla Village, Mayur Vihar, Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, a team of ARSC/Crime Branch was constituted and rushed to Mayur Vihar. The team then apprehended the accused Vikas from there," the police said.

The police further informed that the accused Viraj aka Vikas was running a dairy business and later on started working as a Taxi driver. He joined Ashish in the greed for money and to lead a lavish lifestyle, said the police.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.