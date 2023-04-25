Delhi Police arrests accused in elderly couple's murder case; daughter-in-law involved1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Delhi Police arrested third absconded accused in connection with a robbery and murder case of an elderly couple in Delhi, daughter-in-law amongst one of the accused.
A Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrested an absconding accused in connection with a case pertaining to the robbery and murder of an elderly couple in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.
