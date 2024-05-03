The Delhi Police arrested a person named Arun Reddy in connection with the doctored video case related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency PTI reported on Friday. The report claimed that the man "handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reddy was arrested for allegedly "uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," an official was quoted as saying. Reddy is the AICC National Coordinator for social media, as per the Congress website and the “Spirit of Congress" social media handle.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection with the "deepfake" video case. The summonses were issued to the chief minister and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem – under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police sources, a person who gets a notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC can either make a physical appearance before the investigating officer or send a legal representative.

On May 1, CM Revant Reddy sought more time to appear before the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police that is probing the doctored video case, a senior police official was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chief minister's lawyer Saumya Gupta had told reporters that the handle through which the video was shared did not belong to him. "That account is not owned by the Telangana CM," Gupta said after meeting the Delhi Police's investigating officer at the IFSO office in Dwarka.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Amit Shah.

It was alleged that Shah's statements indicating a commitment to abolish a quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating the scrapping of all reservations.

