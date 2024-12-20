Delhi police arrests rape accused from Gujarat after 1500 km chase. Here's how

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Crime Branch in Surat after a 1500 km chase for his involvement in a rape case. He allegedly drugged and blackmailed his victim, leading to the case registration at PS SP Badli.

In a gripping tale of determination, Delhi Crime branch team arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a rape case in Badli, Delhi, after an extensive 1500 km chase to Surat in Gujarat. The accused had absconded since the case registration, Delhi police said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, a statement was also initiated against the accused in the present case. After an extensive 1500-km chase, the NR-I Crime Branch from Surat, Gujarat, apprehended the accused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, had been befriended by the accused while working together. Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit photos and videos. He used these recordings to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations. The victim courageously reported the matter, leading to the registration of the case at PS SP Badli," Delhi police said.

As reported by ANI, Delhi police said that on December 16 actionable intelligence revealed the accused was hiding in Jai Ambey Nagar, Surat, Gujarat. Acting swiftly, the team raided and apprehended the accused, bringing him to justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The accused, Kuldeep, hails from District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his education up to the 8th standard. He has been residing in Bawana, Delhi, for the past 5-6 years and is currently employed as a welder in a factory in the area," Delhi police said.

Police further said that a mobile phone containing explicit videos and photos was used for blackmail and sextortion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}