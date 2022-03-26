Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Police arrests wanted man for multiple cheating cases worth 1,000 crore

Delhi Police arrests wanted man for multiple cheating cases worth 1,000 crore

Delhi Police notified that the accused has been identified as Piyush Tiwari alias Puneet Bhardwaj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida who was currently residing in Nashik.
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Livemint

  • A 42-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nashik has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for allegedly cheating people to the tune of nearly 1,000 crore on the pretext of selling them flats in Noida

The Delhi Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly cheating people to the tune of nearly 1,000 crore on the pretext of selling them flats in Noida, officials said on Friday, as per news agency PTI report. The police have notified that the accused has been identified as Piyush Tiwari alias Puneet Bhardwaj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida who was currently residing in Nashik.

He was wanted in more than 30 cheating cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Police had announced a reward of 50,000 for information leading to his arrest, the police have said.

On Sunday, police received a tip-off that Tiwari was residing in Nashik. They started following him and apprehended him on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Tiwari disclosed that he started his business as a builder in 2011. He had created around eight companies along with 15-20 shell companies till 2018. In 2016, the Income Tax department had raided his house and seized around 120 crore, the police said.

He sold one flat to multiple buyers and collected money from them. Several cases were registered against him and he fled to Nashik, they said. Tiwari initially started an advertising agency in Delhi-NCR. Later, he sold the agency and invested money in building flats in Noida, the police said. According to the PTI report, his wife was also involved in multiple cheating cases and is presently lodged in jail, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

