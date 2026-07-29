Delhi Police ask X to remove 'derogatory' posts during CJP protest, seeks user details: Report

Delhi Police have written to 'X' (formerly Twitter) in connection with a complaint that “derogatory, malicious and defamatory content is being circulated on social media platform targeting constitutional heads' incluidng Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency ANI said.

The police action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the recent student protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leaks.

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According to reports quoting police, thousands of fake posts, manipulated videos and misleading content were circulated on these platforms during the protests, spreading misinformation and vitiating the atmosphere. Officials said in reports that several social media-based news portals were also involved in amplifying the content.

‘Fake posts, manipulated videos and content’ The Police have asked the platform to delete/remove the alleged post/video from the platform immediately and provide the complete registrant details such as full name, address, contact details and email ID of the X account ID holder from which the above content is posted including login and logout details with time and date stamp.

Delhi Police had earlier said they had identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were actively circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations.

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“Any other relevant information which may be useful for investigation of this case. The details related to the alleged post/video may please be preserved for future. Certificate u/s 63(4) of BSA,” the police have said, as per ANI.

2,873 men with criminal antecedents Delhi Police had earlier alleged that 2,873 men with criminal antecedents were present at the protest site during demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak between July 20 and July 25, with investigators using facial recognition technology and other technical methods to identify those in attendance.

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According to ANI report citing officials in the Delhi Police, authorities are examining whether the individuals were involved in violence, vandalism and attacks on security personnel during the agitation at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the national capital.

Abhijeet Dipke warns govt of 'massive protest'

The youth-led movement considers the pause a strategic decision rather than an end to their campaign.

The CJP on Tuesday warned the Centre of another round of large-scale demonstrations, alleging that students involved in the nationwide agitation over the NEET examination controversy were being subjected to police harassment despite assurances that no punitive action would follow.

Also Read | Delhi Police says 2,873 people with criminal records attended NEET protest

The warning comes days after the CJP suspended its high-profile protest following the government's acceptance of one of its key demands. However, the youth-led movement has made it clear that it considers the pause a strategic decision rather than the end of its campaign, with tensions continuing over arrests and alleged action against protesters.

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(With agency inputs)