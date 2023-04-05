One of the most wanted fugitives in India and a winner of a national-level boxing championship, Deepak “Boxer" was nabbed in Mexico and was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday.

The former boxer and a wanted gangster was taken to India by a twp-member team of Delhi Police's Special Cell at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico via Istanbul during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, he will be interrogated in connection with his criminal activities and alleged involvement in killing of a builder in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

ALso Read: Sanjay Raut receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Deepak Boxer had planned to run his crime gang from the USA

Deepak ‘Boxer’ was caught by the Mexico police when he was trying to enter the USA illegally via Mexico. The gangster was planning to run his organised crime gang in Delhi and neighbouring states from the USA before being caught up.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said he was able to reach Mexico by “donkey method", which consists of taking multiple routs and stops to reach Mexico.

However, he couldn't finish his plan to reach the USA as he came under the scanner of the office of the Legal Attache, US Embassy, New Delhi.

Also read: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad gets life imprisonment in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

He reached Mexico only to tresspass to America with the help of human traffickers. Later, he had planned to join other associated.

Delhi Police's first case of arrest outside India

Notably, this case of tracking and arresting a gangster outside India was a first-of-its kind case for the Delhi Police. The fugitive gangster had a reward of ₹3 lakh on his name. Deepak used to lead the Gogi gang, which is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"We received inputs in January that Deepak got made a fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil from Bareilly to flee the country. He took a flight from Kolkata to Dubai.

Then from Dubai, he went to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and reached Turkey. He then headed for Spain. After taking multiple routes, he finally reached Mexico," said HGS Dhaliwal.

Also read: ‘Will break his ego’: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi says about Salman Khan during interview

He also informed that the Delhi Police was constantly keeping an eye on Deepak's movement and his routes of travelling. His location was tracked in Cancun, which is a city notorious for human traffickers and narcotics mafia.

The police have been searching the wanted gangster for his alleged involvement in 10 sensational cases including murder and extortion over last five years.

(With agency inputs)