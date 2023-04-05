Who is Deepak 'Boxer', the fugitive gangster brought back to India from Mexico?2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Wanteg gangster Deepak 'Boxer' was brought to India from Mexico by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. He was caught by the Mexico police when he was trying to enter the USA illegally with the help of human traffickers
One of the most wanted fugitives in India and a winner of a national-level boxing championship, Deepak “Boxer" was nabbed in Mexico and was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday.
