Delhi Police bust Pakistan-linked spy network, 11 arrested across Delhi and Punjab

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday busted a major spying network allegedly run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Eleven people linked to the network have been arrested.

The crackdown was carried out across several locations in Delhi and Punjab. Officials said the suspects had been installing cameras across the country as part of their operations.

Investigators also revealed that the accused were in direct contact with handlers based in Pakistan through encrypted messaging apps. They were allegedly receiving instructions to carry out spying and other activities that could threaten national security.

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In the initial phase, six suspects were detained, and nine solar-powered CCTV units placed near sensitive defence and security sites were seized. These devices broadcast live feeds to Pakistani handlers through mobile software.

Police additionally confiscated four handguns, comprising three imported PX5 weapons and one local pistol, plus 24 live rounds. Probes showed the cell was financed through UPI transfers, partially funded by illicit weapons trafficking.

In another operation led by military intelligence, five additional suspects were apprehended in Punjab. They were tasked with scouting sensitive Army and paramilitary bases, providing photos and footage to their overseas handlers.

The inquiry further established that this network focused on radicalising and drafting youths for terrorism, spying, and arms smuggling.

Officials noted the group had deployed CCTV cameras at various sites across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to track high-security zones.

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Investigations also uncovered that the cell was plotting potential terrorist strikes, such as grenade hits on security facilities, which have successfully been neutralised.

Active inquiries continue to locate remaining network members and reveal the total scope of this conspiracy.

A comparable network was similarly dismantled in Ghaziabad only a few days prior.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, said on Thursday, Amritsar Rural, Gurdaspur and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar of Counter Intelligence wing, in a joint operation with central agencies, has busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives.

Those arrested have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal in PS Ghuman Kalan, district Gurdaspur. Both accused have criminal pasts, according to a statement.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, which include five hand grenades, two special detonators, a Push-to-Talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, a 9V battery, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material (1 kg high explosive packed with nails), and one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism. The recovery indicates that the module was preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks aimed at disturbing public peace in the state, he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to unearth the entire conspiracy and local support networks, he said.

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